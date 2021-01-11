Mayor John Cranley Shares His Outlook On Cincinnati In 2021

The year 2020 was a historic in Cincinnati with the pandemic leading to shutdowns and fiscal crisis, historic protests of racial injustice, and the arrest of three City Council members. Now 2021 brings the arrival of a new COVID-19 vaccine.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley begins the final year of his second term as candidates line up to replace him when his time as mayor comes to an end. So, what are his goals for the city in 2021? He joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the city budget, federal allegations of corruption at City Hall and his hopes and plans for the coming year.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: