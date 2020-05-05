Mayor Nan Whaley On Reopening Dayton; Expert Warns Nation Against It

As Ohio begins a gradual reopening of the economy, Cincinnati Edition speaks with local leaders about how they are preparing. Today we talk to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. She has led her city through unprecedented times that in 2019 saw devastating tornadoes, a mass shooting and now in 2020, a pandemic. She'll discuss what Governor Mike DeWine's reopening means for Dayton and how the city's budget has suffered under the crisis.

Meanwhile disaster preparedness expert Irwin Redlener, M.D. is cautioning governors not to reopen their states while COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Redlener warned in a report that no state should begin to reduce restrictions until infections have decreased for 10 days to two weeks. Redlener said he sent his report on May 1 to every governor, senator and member of Congress. Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness Director Irwin Redlener, M.D., joins Cincinnati Edition with his warnings for local governments.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

