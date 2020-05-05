Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Mayor Nan Whaley On Reopening Dayton; Expert Warns Nation Against It

By May 5, 2020
  • nan whaley
    Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in December 2019.
    Daniel Sewell / AP

As Ohio begins a gradual reopening of the economy, Cincinnati Edition speaks with local leaders about how they are preparing. Today we talk to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. She has led her city through unprecedented times that in 2019 saw devastating tornadoes, a mass shooting and now in 2020, a pandemic. She'll discuss what Governor Mike DeWine's reopening means for Dayton and how the city's budget has suffered under the crisis.

  

Meanwhile disaster preparedness expert Irwin Redlener, M.D. is cautioning governors not to reopen their states while COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Redlener warned in a report that no state should begin to reduce restrictions until infections have decreased for 10 days to two weeks. Redlener said he sent his report on May 1 to every governor, senator and member of Congress. Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness Director Irwin Redlener, M.D., joins Cincinnati Edition with his warnings for local governments.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
coronavirus
Cincinnati Edition
COVID-19
Nan Whaley

Related Content

Mayor John Cranley Discusses Reopening The City

By May 4, 2020
City of Cincinnati

Ohio employees in manufacturing, distribution, construction and office work can begin returning to their jobs today. As part of the gradual reopening of the economy, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is recommending that employees who can telework remain at home.

Study: Cincinnati's Economy One Of The Most Vulnerable To COVID-19's Impact

By May 4, 2020
findlay market
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The city of Cincinnati's projected budget deficit for the new fiscal year that begins in July now stands at $91.4 million. The number grew by $10 million in just two weeks.

Are Victory Gardens Making A Comeback While We Flatten The Curve?

By Apr 29, 2020
Pixabay.com

As we don our masks for the grocery and we do our part to stay home and flatten the curve, many of us are turning our attention to the soil. It recalls a different time, during World War I, when Americans were called on to plant a garden and grow food in whatever space they had. Then during WWII, these so-called "victory gardens" really took off.