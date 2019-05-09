Medical Marijuana May Be Allowed For More Medical Conditions

Right now, there are 21 medical conditions for which Ohioans could get medical marijuana. But that list could be growing.



A state medical board committee has recommended autism and anxiety be added to the list. That same committee rejected three other conditions: depression, insomnia and opioid addiction. Some other states allow medical marijuana use for autism and anxiety. The full board is expected to vote on the committee’s recommendations next month. If approved, there would be 23 conditions for which Ohioans could get recommendations from approved doctors for medical marijuana.

