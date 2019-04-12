Meet Ambriehl Crutchfield, New WVXU Reporter

For the second time in less than a year, Ambriehl Crutchfield is learning a new city.

Crutchfield, a Nashville native and 2018 Western Kentucky University graduate, joins the WVXU-FM news department Monday as a general assignment reporter. Last fall she interned at Chicago Public Radio's WBEZ-FM.

"Reporting in Chicago was refreshing and challenging because I was able to learn a new city through its systems and people. It’s important to me that I learn how I can serve the community in a way that interests listeners," she says.

She's looking forward to doing the same in the Queen City, which she has visited often "to celebrate holidays with my partner who is from here," she says. "I’m excited to learn about the communities from a new perspective."

Crutchfield fills the full-time reporting job vacant since Howard Wilkinson became a part-time contract reporter as the station's "senior political analyst" on Feb. 1. She will cover people, stories and breaking news in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Crutchfield became interested in journalism while participating in the Hillsboro High School Broadcasting Academy in Nashville. "I was/am intrigued that every bit of journalism is an art form because of the words we use, speech delivery and the voices we amplify," she says.

At Cincinnati Public Radio, her goal is "to amplify voices of underrepresented communities and bring fresh conversations to the air.”

