Cincinnati Edition

Meet The New Lawmakers From Southwestern Ohio

By 2 hours ago
  • jean schmidt thomas hall
    Courtesy

The new year brings new lawmakers to Columbus and that includes four representatives from Southwest Ohio. One of them is a battle-tested campaign veteran returning to public life. Another is now the youngest member of the legislature.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to Ohio House District 65 Representative Jean Schmidt; and District 53 Representative Thomas Hall about how they will tackle the pandemic, the budget and other challenges that lie ahead.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

