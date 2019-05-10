Meet Tripp Eldredge

WVXU's podcast Start Hear is hosted by Tripp Eldredge. Tripp is a long time Cincinnati Public Radio volunteer who has served in many capacities including as a former member of the Cincinnati Public Radio Board of Directors, and a current member of the Cincinnati Public Radio Community Board and Marketing Committee. He may have even answered the phone when you called in during a fund drive. He is a big public radio fan!

Tripp has extensive experience in the radio industry and has been very involved in learning about the podcast universe. He conceived Start Hear as a fun, easy way to discover your next favorite podcast.

CPR Production Manager Rick Andress welcomed Tripp into the studio to talk podcasts, public radio and more. Enjoy their conversation!