Meet Tripp Eldredge

By 91.7 WVXU 1 hour ago
  Tripp Eldredge with Cincinnati Public Radio's Chris Phelps
    Tripp Eldredge with Cincinnati Public Radio's Chris Phelps

WVXU's podcast Start Hear is hosted by Tripp Eldredge. Tripp is a long time Cincinnati Public Radio volunteer who has served in many capacities including as a former member of the Cincinnati Public Radio Board of Directors, and a current member of the Cincinnati Public Radio Community Board and Marketing Committee. He may have even answered the phone when you called in during a fund drive. He is a big public radio fan!

Tripp has extensive experience in the radio industry and has been very involved in learning about the podcast universe. He conceived Start Hear as a fun, easy way to discover your next favorite podcast.

CPR Production Manager Rick Andress welcomed Tripp into the studio to talk podcasts, public radio and more. Enjoy their conversation!

