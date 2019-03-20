Mercy Health Teams Up With Ohio High School Athletes' Group

The state’s largest health system will be the official health care partner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, providing services at tournaments and championship events for the next three years. And the partnership goes beyond sports-related injuries.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is teaming up with OHSAA to help student athletes recognize and prevent injuries and concussions and to keep them healthy.

And Nav Kang, the director of operations for Mercy Health's behavioral health services, said they’ll also be collaborating with the state to create programs to ward off youth drug and alcohol addiction.

“Through this initiative, we’ll aim to connect students, parents, faculty and administration to much-needed addiction prevention and resiliency resources," Kang said.

Many stories of opioid abuse among young people start with painkiller prescriptions after injuries.

