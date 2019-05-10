Merging Mixology & Music

Two local musicians who moonlight (or daylight) as bartenders have combined their mixology skills in a new recipe book called Cincinnati Rocktails.

Kristen Kreft (Perfect Children) and MayaLou Banatwala (Heavy Hinges) are with Jim Nolan to explain how they met, how this book came about, and how they pay tribute to other musicians by naming drinks after them. Sarah Folsom and Matthew Umphreys from Queen City Cabaret join the conversation as they will be part of the book release party on May 17 at Caffe Vivace in Walnut Hills.