Miami Grad Produces 'American Farm' Series For History Channel

By 1 hour ago
  • Dairy farmer Abraham Robertson in Contoocook, N.H., is from one of the five families featured on 'The American Farm.'
    Courtesy by BoBCat Studios/History

After years pursuing the Deadliest Catch off the shores of Alaska, Emmy-winning producer Jeff Conroy has returned to the lower 48 states for a comprehensive look at The American Farm.

Conroy, a 1994 Miami University graduate, is an executive producer of the eight-hour documentary series premiering 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4, on the History Channel.

History calls the series "an honest tale of risk, reward, hard work and innovation… (by) heroes who gamble every last dollar on their own two hands." Or as the History promo puts it: "Every week they'll bet the farm to keep the dream alive."

The American Farm is from BoBCat Studios in Burbank, Calif., founded in 2016 by Conroy, Thomas Beers and Sarah Bernard. Their crews focused on five families:

Cattle and soybean farmer John Boyd Jr. is president of the National Black Farmers Association.
Credit Courtesy BoBCat Studios/History

John Boyd Jr. of Baskerville, Va., a soybean and cattle farmer, and president of the National Black Farmers Association.

Brothers Si, Nate and Bram Robertson, dairy farmers in Contoocook, N.H.

Matt Griggs, a fifth-generation farmer in Humboldt, Tenn.

Tim Meyers in Bethel, Alaska.

Scott Sundeland, a turkey farmer in Chester, Utah.

Utah turkey farmer Scott Sunderland.
Credit Courtesy BoBCat Studios/History
Jeff Conroy
Credit Courtesy Grace Dahlman

Working for Conroy on the series were two 2016 Miami grads, associate producer Grace Dahlman and field associate producer Nathan Hengstebeck, according to Margo Kissell, a Miami University news and communications staffer. Both now live in Los Angeles. 

In addition to Deadliest Catch, Conroy's credits include Jay Leno's Garage, Storage Wars, Ice Road Truckers, Appalachian Outlaws, Are You Tougher Than A Boy Scout?, Mark Hamill's Pop Culture Quest, Black Gold, Ax Men and Iditarod.

