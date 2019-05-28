Miami University Names New Provost

Miami University is tapping the associate provost and dean of the Graduate School at Clemson University as the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Jason Osborne has been at Clemson since 2015. He takes over from Phyllis Callahan who is retiring after serving 31 years with the university.

Osborne takes over Aug. 1, 2019.

In a statement, Miami President Greg Crawford calls Osborne an "accomplished academic leader."

"His creative mindset and commitment to an inclusive community are a great match for our mission and values," Crawford says. "I believe Jason's vision and experience will serve Miami well in supporting our $50 million Boldly Creative academic initiative and launching a new strategic plan."

At Clemson, Osborne oversaw an increase in funding and is leaving the school on track to hit several key targets as much as 10 years early, a release says.

"Miami is a very strong institution and I feel humbled and very fortunate to be part of the team that will help shape what is certainly a very bright future," Osborne says.

About Jason Osborne

From his Miami University bio:

Prior to Clemson, Osborne served as professor and chair of the department of counseling and human development in the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Louisville from 2013-2015. He has also served as a faculty member and leader in various capacities at Old Dominion University, North Carolina State University, University of Oklahoma, University of Buffalo Medical School, and Niagara County Community College.