Michael Avenatti Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Paraplegic Client's Settlement Money

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is already accused of federal financial crimes, has been indicted for 36 counts of embezzlement and fraud by a California federal grand jury, U.S. prosecutors announced Thursday.

If Avenatti is found guilty of all charges in the new indictment, he could be sentenced to a maximum of 335 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Avenatti — who most famously represented Stormy Daniels in the adult film actress's case against President Trump — stole millions of dollars from his clients.

Those clients include "Client 1," a man who is paraplegic and who won a $4 million settlement from Los Angeles County. Prosecutors allege Avenatti drained money from the man's trust account and used the money to finance a coffee business and pay other expenses.

"More than four years later, Client 1 is still waiting to receive his portion of the settlement," U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said at a press conference in Los Angeles.

According to court documents, prosecutors said Avenatti would occasionally send Client 1 "advance" payments that didn't exceed $1,900. He also allegedly undermined his paraplegic client's attempt to buy a house and jeopardized his Social Security payments by failing to file paperwork.

Avenatti denied the allegations in posts on Twitter. "I am entitled to a FULL presumption of innocence and am confident that justice will be done once ALL of the facts are known," he wrote. "I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY. I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me."

In addition to Client 1, Hanna said, Avenatti followed a similar pattern with four other clients.

"Mr. Avenatti received the money on behalf of clients, and simply took the money to finance his businesses and personal expenses," Hanna said. In one of those instances, he said, Avenatti took some $2.5 million of a client's settlement money and put it toward a private jet.

Avenatti is also accused of failing to pay income taxes — in fact, the federal probe that led to Thursday's indictment began as an IRS investigation in Sept. 2016, as officials were trying to collect debts from Avenatti's coffee business, Tully's Coffee.

Prosecutors also accuse Avenatti of filing fraudulent applications to a bank in Mississippi, to obtain $4.1 million in loans and making false statements when his firm was facing bankruptcy proceedings.

The alleged crimes "are all linked to one another because money generated from one set of crimes appears in the other sets – typically in the form of payments to lull victims and to prevent Mr. Avenatti's financial house of cards from collapsing," said Hanna.

Avenatti is scheduled to be arraigned on April 29 in federal court in Orange County, Calif., the prosecutor's office said.

In March, Avenatti was arrested in New York on separate federal charges and then freed on $300,000 bond.

