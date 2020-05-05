Related Program: 
Michael Williams Advances on The Voice

Cincinnati Edition speaks with Michael Williams, the 18-year-old singer from Mason, Ohio who learned on Monday that he will be advancing on NBC’s The Voice.  

 

Williams won over Todd Michael Hall, Nelson Cade III and Samantha Howell and was named the winner of the show’s Four-Way Knockout.  Williams learns tonight if he will continue on in the show. 

 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Voice has been broadcasting remotely. The host, Carson Daly, is in a studio without an audience.  The coaches and contestants are broadcasting from their homes in separate locations around the country.

Michael Williams
The Voice

