Michael Williams Eliminated On 'The Voice'

Michael Williams' pop star dreams were sidetracked Tuesday night on The Voice, when a viewers' vote eliminated the 18-year-old Deerfield Township resident after the wild card competition.

And now that's he's done with the NBC show, Williams says he wants to sing throughout Greater Cincinnati for his hometown fans. That's what he told Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks Tuesday noon.

Williams' coach Nick Jonas gave him one last shot Tuesday, after eight slots had been filled for next week's show. Jonas selected Williams over two other teammates for the live wild card round, in which Williams sang the Righteous Brothers' "To Love Somebody" from his Warren County home.

Viewers voting in the final 10 minutes Tuesday picked Joanna Serenko from St. Louis to be the ninth and final contestant for NBC's May 11 show.

Jonas complimented Williams for his heart, soul, joy and "angelic voice."

When I spoke to Williams last week, he told me that he had not decided if he will attend college this fall or launch a professional music career. He also talked about Jonas and The Voice, his musical influences, growing up in Deerfield Township and singing at Kings Island last year. Here's a link to my interview.