"A Midsummer Night’s Dream" from Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Comes To WVXU

August 30 at 7 p.m.

What happens when feuding fairies meddle in the love lives of human couples? Comical adventures, mistaken identities, and a silly play-within-a-play!

The cast of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's touring production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream tells the tale of fairies and lovers, as well as Nick Bottom and The Mechanicals, as they hilariously attempt to rehearse and perform a play for the Duke’s wedding. In this whimsical forest, a happy ending is guaranteed for both sprites and mortals alike.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Jeremy Dubin adapted and directs this special radio production.