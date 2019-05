The Society for the Preservation of Music Hall (SPMH) presents a unique opportunity to watch silent Charlie Chaplin films accompanied by live music from the Mighty Wurlitzer organ inside the Music Hall Ballroom.

Holly Brians Ragusa, a SPMH board member and one of the Wurlitzer organists, joins Elaine Diehl to talk about the event and the organist who'll bring these films to life, Clark Wilson.