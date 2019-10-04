MOIRA: Demons + Daisies

MOIRA is a 3-piece dream pop band with origins in Dayton, OH. Their new EP Demons + Daisies is a follow-up to their 2015 release entitled Asleep/Repeat/Awake.

The music of MOIRA is lovely combination of traditional and non-traditional instruments intertwined with samples and the haunting vocals of lead singer Alicia Grodecki.

I sat down with the members of the band to talk about the new EP, writing songs in the cold and bartering chicken-wrangling for rehearsal space.

MOIRA will be performing at this year’s BLINK Festival - October 10 -13 at various locations around Greater Cincinnati.

Demons + Daisies is available from YouTube, Spotify, Soundcloud, Bandcamp or from their website.