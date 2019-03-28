Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Morality Clause In Cincinnati Catholic Teacher Contract Subject Of New Film

By 15 minutes ago

When the Archdiocese of Cincinnati presented a new employment contract for educators, it included a morality clause forbidding public support of the "homosexual lifestyle."

The move sparked online petitions and protests from teachers and students. Amid the controversy, the Archdiocese updated the language of the contract, changing "public support" to "advocacy," but Archdiocese officials maintain that the changes were not in response to the backlash.

Several teachers chose to resign rather than sign the employment contract. Now, a new film features interviews with some of those educators as well as students who discuss how the contract impacted the classroom. A Culture of Silence: Being LGBTQ in Catholic Schools premieres March 29 and 30 at the Esquire Theatre. Tickets are available online.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the film are Director and Producer Eunice Charlton-Trujillo; Executive Producer Josh Wagoner; and former Catholic school teacher Molly Schumate.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Archdiocese of Cincinnati
LGBTQ
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Priest With Local Ties Accused Of Sexually Abusing Young Boys

By , & Dec 6, 2018
Rev. Kenneth Bernard Hendricks
Bureau of Immigration PIO / AP

Updated: 12:46 p.m.

A priest with a Cincinnati connection is accused of sexually abusing young boys while working as a missionary overseas.

Cincinnati Archdiocese: New Priest Numbers Continue Upward Trend

By Apr 27, 2018
Pixabay

The Cincinnati Archdiocese says nine men will take the final step toward priesthood this weekend, making it the largest class in nearly 40 years.

'Our Reach Is Global': Why U.S. Attorney Pursues Overseas Child Sexual Abuse Cases

By Dec 7, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

American and Filipino officials are discussing where a priest with Cincinnati ties should be tried first for allegedly molesting young boys. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Ben Glassman announced the arrest of 77-year-old Kenneth Hendricks Thursday morning.