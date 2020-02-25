More Than 200 Ohioans Become U.S. Citizens In Statehouse Ceremony

219 people from 54 countries became US citizens in a ceremony at the Statehouse today. And they were pretty pleased about it.

Sage Shahid, Maree Gavhed, Man Biswa and Augustine Ackah all became citizens today. They live in the 15-county area covered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field office in Columbus.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose spoke at the event, in which the new citizens all received applications to become registered voters.

Naturalization ceremonies like this are held around the state several times a year.

