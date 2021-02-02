More 'Gang of Five' Text Messages Could Be Released

By 11 minutes ago
  • gang of five
    From top left: P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young, Tamaya Dennard and Chris Seelbach.

More text messages from the so-called "Gang of Five" Cincinnati City Council members could be released publicly. A council committee Tuesday passed a motion asking the city solicitor to release any additional messages related to city business.

Deputy Solicitor Emily Woerner says they want a federal court to appoint a special master to help review the remaining messages to make sure they don't release anything personal.

"As somebody who is bound by additional confidences that is not part of the city in any way, shape or form," Woerner said.

The solicitor's office is also asking council members for topics they want to search for in the text messages.

The issue began in 2018 when five council members admitted their group texts violated Ohio's Open Meetings Act.

Three of the five remain on council: Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, and Wendell Young. Tamaya Dennard resigned from City Council in March 2019 after being arrested on federal charges of extortion, bribery and wire fraud for allegedly offering to exchange her votes on council for money. P.G. Sittenfeld "temporarily stepped down" in December as he fights federal charges of bribery.

Read the city solicitor's full report below:

City Manager Report RE: Tex... by WVXU News

Tags: 
Cincinnati City Council
Gang of Five
newsletter

Related Content

Council Proposes Hazard Pay For Some Frontline City Workers

By 21 hours ago
greg landsman
Screen grab / Citicable

Cincinnati City Council members hope to secure hazard pay for the city’s frontline workers. The Budget and Finance Committee approved Council Member Greg Landsman's motion Monday.

Council Committee Approves Cranley's Picks For Development Ethics Panel

By 21 hours ago
cincinnati city hall
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

The Cincinnati Budget and Finance Committee Monday voted 7-1 to approve the members of a new development review panel. Council Member Chris Seelbach was the lone council member to vote no on Mayor John Cranley's appointees.

Council Delays Vote On OTR Development Amid Push For Affordable Housing

By & Jan 21, 2021
otr development
Courtesy KEAN Development & Cincinnati City Planning Office

Updated: Friday 10:30 a.m.

A major mixed-use development project at Liberty and Elm in Over-the-Rhine has been delayed for two weeks while City Council reviews the details and tries to work affordable housing into the project.