More 'Gang of Five' Text Messages Could Be Released

More text messages from the so-called "Gang of Five" Cincinnati City Council members could be released publicly. A council committee Tuesday passed a motion asking the city solicitor to release any additional messages related to city business.

Deputy Solicitor Emily Woerner says they want a federal court to appoint a special master to help review the remaining messages to make sure they don't release anything personal.

"As somebody who is bound by additional confidences that is not part of the city in any way, shape or form," Woerner said.

The solicitor's office is also asking council members for topics they want to search for in the text messages.

The issue began in 2018 when five council members admitted their group texts violated Ohio's Open Meetings Act.

Three of the five remain on council: Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, and Wendell Young. Tamaya Dennard resigned from City Council in March 2019 after being arrested on federal charges of extortion, bribery and wire fraud for allegedly offering to exchange her votes on council for money. P.G. Sittenfeld "temporarily stepped down" in December as he fights federal charges of bribery.

Read the city solicitor's full report below:

