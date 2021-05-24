More Ways To Hit The Trails For Bike Month 2021

There are many reasons to get excited about Bike Month in Cincinnati. The pandemic has brought an unexpected bike boom, with more people hitting the road in the last year. There are also new trails opening up.

The Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network, or CROWN, is serving as a hub connecting Greater Cincinnati's regional trails to Downtown. Several stretches of the 34-mile urban trail loop were connected over the past year and more work is underway.

Also new for cyclists, Tri-State Trails has released a new tool for beginning bikers to use to navigate the urban core. The Low Stress Bike Map provides comfortable routes, hand-picked by experienced local cyclists to help you plan your next bike commute.

And if you're looking for a cycling tour of our region, a new book for cycling enthusiasts takes readers through towns including Edenton, Loveland, Felicity and Utopia. Bicycling Through Paradise is a collection of 20 historically themed cycling tours broken into 10-mile segments. The authors Kathleen Smythe and Chris Hanlin join Cincinnati Edition along with Tri-State Trails Director Wade Johnston to discuss Bike Month.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

