"The Mountain Minor Movie" & Appalachian Music

Lee Hay's interview with Dale Farmer, Ma Crow & Mike Oberst on 10/14/19 in WVXU's studio

The movie, "The Mountain Minor," is coming to the Esquire Theatre on Thursday, October 17th and Sunday, October 20th at 7pm each evening. There's a q&a session after each showing and an after party at Sitwell's on Thursday evening with live music, too. The director, Dale Farmer, and two of the actor/musicians Ma Crow and Mike Oberst from the Tillers came into the studio this morning to talk about this film.

The film was shot in North Carolina for the most part with some scenes in Eaton, Oxford and the Southgate House Revival in Newport. Dale cast real musicians for acting roles in this story about an Appalachian family who came to Cincinnati for jobs and brought their music with them. The plot's based on Dale's grandparents' story which is also the story for many of us in the area.

The film's made the film festival route and has garnered awards, but Thursday night is the premiere of "The Mountain Minor" movie which resonates with those who have seen it to the point of bringing tears. A dvd is in the planning stages.