Mueller, McCain And More Things Roiling Trump This Week

The release of new court documents in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe show just how extensive the investigation has been.

The White House misses a House Judiciary Committee deadline to provide records in a Democratic-led investigation into whether President Trump abused his power while in office.

The number of candidates officially running for the Democratic presidential nomination continues to rise, as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and former Representative Beto O'Rourke all jump into the race. With former Vice President Joe Biden sounding more and more like he could make what would be his third presidential bid.

And the president shifts to campaign mode, attacking the "New Green Deal" and saying Democrats want to embrace socialism, as he continues his Twitter criticism of the Mueller probe, Senator John McCain, social media platforms and Saturday Night Live.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a look at these and other top stories out of Washington D.C. are Political Junkie Ken Rudin (@kenrudin) and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson).

