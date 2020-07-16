Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Museum Center And Freedom Center Reopening Plans

By 4 minutes ago
  • National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
    National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
    PROVIDED, FREEDOM CENTER, BY FARSHID ASSASS, ASSASSI PRODUCTIONS

As local museums and galleries begin to reopen, each faces a unique set of challenges to make the guest visit engaging, educational, and above all, safe.

The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal reopens on Friday, July 17 and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on July 24. Both are known for their interactive and hands-on exhibits, so how will they adapt to COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain an enjoyable visitor experience?

Cody Hefner, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the Cincinnati Museum Center and Katie Bramell, Director of Museum Experience for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center join us to preview what the new visitor experience will be like at each center.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

New Strategy To Tackle Area's Affordable Housing Crisis

By Jul 15, 2020
REED SAXON / AP

Hamilton County has at least a 40,000-unit shortage of affordable housing, according to multiple studies. Meanwhile, rent has increased in Cincinnati by 43.6% in the last decade, according to Zillow.

Revisiting Historic Flood, Riot In Cincinnati

By Jul 13, 2020

In the latest issue of Cincinnati Magazine, local historian Greg Hand, author of the blog Cincinnati Curiosities, revisits a trio of  historically significant events in the Queen City.