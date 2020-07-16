Museum Center And Freedom Center Reopening Plans

As local museums and galleries begin to reopen, each faces a unique set of challenges to make the guest visit engaging, educational, and above all, safe.

The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal reopens on Friday, July 17 and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on July 24. Both are known for their interactive and hands-on exhibits, so how will they adapt to COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain an enjoyable visitor experience?

Cody Hefner, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the Cincinnati Museum Center and Katie Bramell, Director of Museum Experience for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center join us to preview what the new visitor experience will be like at each center.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

