Related Program: 
The Blues With Lee Hay

A Musical Tribute to Rep. John Lewis

By 1 hour ago

This week on The Blues, I'm going to share some of the long list of songs which I compiled during this week while watching the coverage of the nation saying farewell to civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis.  Hearing his speeches over the years brought up memories of the struggles of so many civil rights activists and also the memory of hearing of the deaths of Robert Kennedy and  Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

So, this Saturday night, August 1st, at 11pm, I'd like to share with you my tribute to Rep. Lewis.  The program begins with "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye and ends with Odetta's "Glory, Glory."  There are also songs by Mavis Staples, Mahalia Jackson, the Fairfield Four, and the Blind Boys of Alabama.  Other musicians featured include Peter Tosh with "Get Up Stand Up" and Richie Havens' "Freedom" plus many others.  

Please note that since this program is a tribute, there are no breaks within the show....just music and towards the end of the program, the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tags: 
Representative John Lewis
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

