Narrow Margins For Bevin and Beshear, KKK Marching In Dayton And More Top Stories

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin didn't expect such narrow margins in Tuesday's primary. He managed to win the Republican Party nomination with 52 percent of the vote, to face Attorney General Andy Beshear in November. The victory lays the groundwork for a bitter gubernatorial battle. Beshear has filed several lawsuits against the Bevin Administration. Now the two will spar on the campaign trail.

Downtown Dayton streets will shut down as the Ku Klux Klan marches into town. The city reached an agreement with the Indiana-based KKK group that will allow members to wear masks and carry sidearms, but not long guns or assault rifles.

A new report reveals Cincinnati's highest paid bosses. Some familiar companies are doling out the big bucks to the people at the top. Also revealed, the biggest gaps between CEO and employee pay and which Cincinnati companies have a median pay scale for employees that's below the living wage.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Courier Journal Kentucky Statehouse reporter Tom Loftus (@TomLoftus_CJ); Insider Louisville staff writer Joe Sonka (@joesonka); WYSO News Managing Editor and Economics reporter Jess Mador; WCPO.com Business reporter Dan Monk (@DanMonk9); WVXU reporters Ann Thompson (@annthompsonwvxu) and Tana Weingartner (@TanaWeingartner).

