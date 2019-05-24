Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Narrow Margins For Bevin and Beshear, KKK Marching In Dayton And More Top Stories

By 19 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin didn't expect such narrow margins in Tuesday's primary. He managed to win the Republican Party nomination with 52 percent of the vote, to face Attorney General Andy Beshear in November. The victory lays the groundwork for a bitter gubernatorial battle. Beshear has filed several lawsuits against the Bevin Administration. Now the two will spar on the campaign trail.

Downtown Dayton streets will shut down as the Ku Klux Klan marches into town. The city reached an agreement with the Indiana-based KKK group that will allow members to wear masks and carry sidearms, but not long guns or assault rifles.

A new report reveals Cincinnati's highest paid bosses. Some familiar companies are doling out the big bucks to the people at the top. Also revealed, the biggest gaps between CEO and employee pay and which Cincinnati companies have a median pay scale for employees that's below the living wage.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Courier Journal Kentucky Statehouse reporter Tom Loftus (@TomLoftus_CJ); Insider Louisville staff writer Joe Sonka (@joesonka); WYSO News Managing Editor and Economics reporter Jess Mador; WCPO.com Business reporter Dan Monk (@DanMonk9); WVXU reporters Ann Thompson (@annthompsonwvxu) and Tana Weingartner (@TanaWeingartner).

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Kentucky
Matt Bevin
Andy Beshear
Ku Klux Klan
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Kentucky, Meet Your Candidates For Governor

By May 21, 2019
matt bevin andy beshear
AP

Kentucky's incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin will face a familiar political foe in Democrat Andy Beshear at the voting booth in November.

Group Associated With The Ku Klux Klan To Rally in Dayton’s Courthouse Square

By Feb 25, 2019

The city of Dayton is asking a group associated with the Ku Klux Klan to reconsider its request for a permit to rally in the city.

The out-of-state group, called the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana, is planning to hold a rally on Courthouse Square on Saturday May 25.

The group’s Facebook page describes the organization as a nonprofit christian group.

Honorable Sacred Knights originally submitted its permit request using fake names, Montgomery County officials say.