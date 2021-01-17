National 'Armed March' Comes To Ohio Statehouse

People with guns, bats and bullhorns gathered at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Saturday as part of a nationwide armed march plannd at statehouses across the country. Ohio was the only one in the Tri-State to see people gather in an effort the FBI had warned was being organized by far-right extremist groups.

According to tweets from reporters stationed at the Statehouses of Ohio's Tri-State neighbors of Kentucky and Indiana, scenes there were quiet, with no rally-goers, only police.

Lots Of Police And Media, But No Demonstration Yet At Kentucky Capitol https://t.co/vIWod4OF5j — 89.3 WFPL News (@WFPLNews) January 17, 2021

Saying "violence will not be tolerated in Ohio," Gov. Mike DeWine earlier in the week called in the highway patrol and the Ohio National Guard to backup Columbus police. He also ordered the closure of Ohio's Statehouse and all state office buildings starting Sunday through Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

As such, nearby businesses took preparations as well, boarding up storefronts.

Some in attendance on Sunday identified themselves as "Ohio Boogaloo Bois," which according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, is often "presented as a race-blind call for armed insurrection against government tyranny."

Boogaloo Bois starting at the #OhioStatehouse Asking for a peaceful demonstration @917wvxu pic.twitter.com/eQWxQqn8fy — Jason Whitman (@Jason_Whitman) January 17, 2021

A few claiming to support President Donald Trump did show up, with one carrying a sign that read, "Impeach Gonzalez," a reference to Northeast Ohio GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who on Jan. 14 broke with his party and voted to impeach Trump for inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Diversity of viewpoints - pro Trump supporters opposed to @RepAGonzalez’ vote to impeach (he was one of 10 Republicans who did) and a Biden Harris bicyclist pic.twitter.com/StSoBfacbF — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 17, 2021

Reports indicate there were around 100 people in attendance of the rally, including a very small amount of counter-protesters.

This story will be updated.