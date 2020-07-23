Near Downtown, Dirty Air On The Decline During COVID-19

By 38 minutes ago
  • Exhaust is down nearly 20% on I-75 near Hopple Street from March 23 to June 30.
    Exhaust is down nearly 20% on I-75 near Hopple Street from March 23 to June 30.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

You may have guessed the air got cleaner near downtown Cincinnati as more people stayed home during COVID-19. Now Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has the statistics to prove it.

The agency monitors air pollutants on a regular basis throughout the region. A study from one of those monitors, I-75 Southbound near Hopple Street, shows nearly a 20% decrease in exhaust.

Ohio's stay-at-home order began March 24. The study covered March 23 through June 30 and compared the numbers to the same time in 2017-2019:

  • Oxides of Nitrogen: -19.1%
  • Nitrogen Dioxide: -18.6%
  • Nitric Oxide: -20.1%
  • Carbon Monoxide: -9.1%
  • Particulate Matter: -14%

The drop is noticeable during March and April and is slowly on it's way back up.
Credit Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency

"It wasn't an entire surprise but yet it was really encouraging to see, frankly, what happens when we have a fairly significant drop in regular commuting," says spokeswoman Joy Landry.

She points out that it speaks to the impact of reducing air pollution and helps people with cardiovascular and lung issues.

The study also showed traffic was down 42% from March 24 to May 11 and down 20% from May 20 to June 30.

Landry encourages people to check out hourly pollution totals from all the monitoring sites.

Tags: 
air pollution
Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency
environment
newsletter

Related Content

Is The Stay-At-Home Order Helping Air Quality? Probably Not, Experts Say

By Apr 9, 2020
traffic
Al Behrman / AP

With rush hour essentially gone in the Tri-State and around the world, what does that mean for pollution? Scientists say its too early to tell and its very likely warmer temperatures could negate any positive effect.

Amazon Air May Use Green Fuel At CVG

By Jul 20, 2020
Amazon

Amazon Air is starting to use sustainable fuel as part of its promise to be net zero carbon by 2040. What's still unclear is if the e-commerce giant will use it at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, its air hub.

Money Available To Accelerate Local Use Of EV Vehicles And Charging Stations

By Jun 25, 2020
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Ohio and other states are in the process of determining how to dole out a $15 billion settlement from Volkswagen after allegations in 2016 it cheated on emissions. The Ohio EPA says some of the money will be available this summer to use for electric vans, buses and even tractor-trailers. The money can also fund charging stations.