New Avondale Town Center Grand Opening

Avondale has not had a grocery since 2008 when Aldi closed at the Town Center. Now the new Avondale Town Center opens this Tuesday, October 2 with a diverse mix of retailers. The 76,000 square foot space along Reading Road includes 119 apartments and was made possible by a 2012 federal Choice Neighborhood Grant worth $30 million.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Town Center are The Community Builders Community Life Senior Manager Reginald Harris; Cincinnati Healing Arts Holistic Chiropractor & Nutritionist Dr. Jamila Maddox; and Avondale Resident Nikita Anderson.

Avondale

