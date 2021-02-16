New Book Explores Cincinnati's Centuries-Long Love of Books

Cincinnati has long loved books, and some of the world's greatest authors have made sure to stop here during their tours.

By the early 1800s, the city was already working toward the creation of a public library, and not long after, printing and publishing enterprises emerged.

By the 20th century, the city was full of booksellers.

Cincinnati's love of books is explored in the new book Cincinnati's Literary Heritage: A History for Booklovers.

Author Kevin Grace joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

