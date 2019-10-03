New Film Explores Cincinnati's Defense In Civil War

Fort Wright and Fort Mitchell are now commonly known Northern Kentucky cities, but back when they were actual forts, their purpose could not have been of more importance for Cincinnati.

In 1862, in the second year of the American Civil War, Confederate forces set their sights on seizing the Queen City. Union forces and local communities responded by establishing an impenetrable defense all across Northern Kentucky, to ensure that the Rebels never made it to Ohio. The city's defense is profiled in a new documentary by local filmmaker Cam Miller, who joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about September Siege: Defense of the River Cities.

