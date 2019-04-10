New Film Explores Father/Son Relationship With Appalachian Trail, And Each Other

On May 30, 2018, local teacher and ultrarunner Harvey Lewis set out to beat the fastest known time for completing the Appalachian Trail. His 78-year-old father acted as his crew chief. Together, they navigated remote wilderness and unpredictable weather on their 2,190-mile journey. And their adventure was documented by a local film company to produce the film Like Harvey Like Son.

Harvey Lewis completed the Appalachian Trail in 49 days and 14 hours, four days shy of the fastest time on record, but fast enough to put him in the top 10 times in competing the trail.

Harvey Lewis and Harris Media Creative Director Rudy Harris join Cincinnati Edition to discuss the making of Like Harvey Like Son and what it was like to travel, and film, along the Appalachian Trail.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: