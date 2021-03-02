New Health Orders: Take Up To 30% Of Fans Out To The Ball Game.

Two new health orders are now in effect that relax rules for Ohio professional and youth sports as well as wedding and entertainment venues. The orders became effective at 12:01 p.m. today.

Banquet halls no longer have a 300-person limit as long as those attending weddings, proms, funeral wakes and parties wear face coverings and the facilities adhere to other previous health orders.

Youth, collegiate, club and professional sports can have spectators again. 25% of the seating capacity can be used indoors. Outdoors, it’s up to 30% seating capacity. And those same rules apply to entertainment venues.

