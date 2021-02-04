Related Program: 
With A New Judge, What's In Store For Hamilton County's Juvenile Justice System?

Incoming Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom won an upset victory over incumbent Judge John Williams in last year's election. Previously an attorney for the Hamilton County Public Defender's juvenile division, Bloom ran on pledges to reform the county's juvenile system.

But efforts to cut into racial disparities in our local juvenile justice system predate Bloom's election. In 2019, Hamilton County Courts, local school districts and other organizations participated in a program designed to reduce juvenile arrests and detentions, especially among young people of color. That program is run by Georgetown University's Center for Juvenile Justice Reform.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom and Georgetown University Center for Juvenile Justice Reform Director Michael Umpierre.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

