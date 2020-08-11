A New Kind Of Matchmaker, 'Pandemic Pods' Pop Up Around Greater Cincinnati

By 50 minutes ago
  • remote learning
    Pixabay

Working parents face some tough decisions when it comes to remote learning for their kids. Some are opting to pay for at-home programs that provide a teacher to assist in virtual school sessions.

Knowing her 5-year-old daughter needed in-person instruction to supplement remote kindergarten at Sands Montessori, full-time working mom Amy Fitzgibbons says she started Cincinnati Teaching Collaborative.

"I thought, if I'm looking for this then there's got to be tons of other parents who are and I would want to try to make it affordable and accessible. So why not give it a try?"

Fitzgibbons' initial focus is on kindergarten through third grade, where students - no more than three to a "pod" - will have a teacher come into their home to augment the school's remote learning. All will wear masks.

She says the model is still evolving. "Parents who have needs, whatever those needs are, can let me know what they're looking for, and then I'm also recruiting teachers simultaneously. So what I'm trying to do is be as flexible as possible."

Fitzgibbons sees herself as kind of a matchmaker. She's hiring everybody from college students to interventional specialists depending on what parents want. The price will range from $30-$60 an hour depending upon the experience of the educator.

Academic Learning Services, a Montgomery company, is also setting up learning pods, expanding its services from tutoring pre-pandemic.

It offers two types of learning pods: parent-created, with siblings and/or friends of siblings; or company-created, with a wait list of students. The same educator teaches each pod during set days and time frames each week. The cost depends on the size of the group - in this case, between three and four students - but averages $20 an hour.

A host of other companies are offering virtual learning pods as well. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
remote learning
pandemic pods
distance learning
Education
newsletter

Related Content

Beshear Recommends No In-Person Instruction Until September 28

By 9 hours ago

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling for Kentucky schools to remain closed to in-person instruction until September 28. 

As Schools Start Remotely, Districts Work To Diminish The Digital Divide

By Aug 10, 2020
school computer
Pixabay

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 46,200 students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have no internet service at home. As more schools start the year remote due to the coronavirus pandemic, a pilot program is working to change that.

Cincinnati Public Schools Reveals More Plans For Starting 2020 School Year

By 23 hours ago
cps
Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU

During two virtual town halls Monday, parents of Cincinnati Public School students asked questions of school leaders, who last week recommended the district switch from a blended learning back-to-school plan to going fully remote for the first five weeks of the school year.