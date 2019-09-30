New LGBTQ-Friendly Health Center Comes To Cincinnati

By 14 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

Underserved and uninsured people are getting a new affordable health care option.

Equitas Health Medical Center and Counseling Services is opening a location later this winter in Cincinnati's Walnut Hills neighborhood. It will serve all communities, with services tailored to the LGBTQ community, including primary care, behavioral, women's and trans health. Along with Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance, the center accepts payments on a sliding fee scale.

CEO Bill Hardy says they want to ensure no one walks away without care. "If they have health care issues or specialty needs getting the care they need. And to get those services in ways that do not bankrupt them," he says.

Dea Andrea Diebold says she hasn't experienced bigotry when looking for a doctor. But that hasn't been the case for some people she knows.

"I've seen my friends try and find doctors," she says. " The list for patients is not open right now for most doctors and Cincinnati just lost one of its trans care doctors. So, there are a lot of people right now who are not just underserved but almost unserved."

Equitas has 19 centers in other Ohio cities including Columbus. The Human Rights Campaign gave the center there a perfect score for providing LGBTQ inclusive health care there.

Tags: 
Equitas
LGBTQ

Related Content

Yost Argues Federal Civil Rights Laws Don't Protect LGBTQ Workers

By Aug 27, 2019

Late on Friday, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost announced he’d join a U. S. Supreme Court case on whether federal civil rights laws protect LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination – and that Ohio would be siding with the states that think they do not.

Is Cincinnati Prepared For LGBTQ Tourists?

By Jun 21, 2019
Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU

Cincinnati is hoping to pull in more LGBTQ travelers.

Survey: LGBTQ Poverty In Midwest Higher Than National Average

By editor Apr 17, 2019

A survey of LGBTQ Midwesterners and their families finds they are more likely to receive public assistance than non-LGBTQ people. 

Caitlin Rooney, a researcher for the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, spoke Tuesday to Cleveland health and nonprofit leaders about poverty in the LGBTQ community.

The image of the upper middle class white male gay couple has been shaped by television and movies, said Rooney. The true picture is much different, she said. 