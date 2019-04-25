New Ocelot Kittens Buffer Against Extinction

By 2 hours ago
  • One of three ocelot kittens born via artificial insemination.
    One of three ocelot kittens born via artificial insemination.
    Provided / Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens

There are three more ocelot kittens in the world thanks to efforts from conservationists and scientists in Ohio, Arizona, and Texas. The Cincinnati Zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife worked with the El Paso Zoo and the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum to make it happen.

According to a release from the Cincinnati Zoo, two litters of ocelot kittens were born through artificial insemination using frozen semen. It's the first time that's happened successfully since 1995. Five kittens were born March 1-2, but only three survived.

The father is a 16-year-old at the Houston Zoo. He moved from Brazil to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 2006, and his semen was collected and frozen in 2010.

Ocelots have been on the endangered list in the United States for more than 40 years, with only an estimated 60 to 80 of the wild cats in south Texas.

Tags: 
endangered species
Cincinnati Zoo
artificial insemination
newsletter

Related Content

International Conservation Effort Launches In Newport

By May 15, 2015
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums is leading a new effort to save endangered and threatened species.  The executive director of the organization, Chris Vehrs, announced the Saving Animals From Extinction, or SAFE, program Friday morning at the Newport Aquarium.

Cincinnati Zoo giraffe pregnant

By Mar 11, 2014
Provided

The Cincinnati Zoo's female giraffe, Tessa, is pregnant and due in the next few weeks. 

In a release, the zoo says  this will be Tessa's third calf.  Her last, Lulu, was born in October, 2012.  Lulu will be moving to the Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio later this spring. 

The Zoo says Tessa and father Kimba are both doing well and can be seen at the zoo.  Zoo volunteers have been watching the giraffe for signs of labor. 