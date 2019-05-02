New School Funding Plan Shelved For Now

For weeks now, a bipartisan school funding plan from two state representatives say would reduce reliance on property taxes has been debated but it’s not funded in the proposed House budget.



House Speaker Larry Householder says he’s encouraged Republican Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Democrat John Patterson (D-Ashtabula) to continue to work on their plan.

“I would like to see us be able to make that significant change in the funding formula this general assembly but there’s a significant amount of work that needs to be done yet. And I don’t think, certainly on the House side, that it is going to be ready for this budget. We are really going to have to get a lot of work done by the time it comes back from the Senate," Householder says.

Householder says he doesn’t know what the cost would be for that plan so it’s impossible to fund it right now. He says the House has chosen to put money in wrap around services requested by Gov. Mike DeWine to benefit low income kids instead.

