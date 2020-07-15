Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

New Strategy To Tackle Area's Affordable Housing Crisis

By 16 minutes ago
  • REED SAXON / AP

Hamilton County has at least a 40,000-unit shortage of affordable housing, according to multiple studies. Meanwhile, rent has increased in Cincinnati by 43.6% in the last decade, according to Zillow.

Now LISC of Greater Cincinnati has unveiled a community-wide housing strategy, created by a multi-agency coalition, examining the housing crisis and providing a roadmap for city and county leaders to enact change.

"Housing Our Future" focuses on preserving affordable housing, protecting the county's residents from housing insecurity and changing the systems that compound the problem.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the housing strategy are LISC Executive Director Kristen Baker; and Cohear Bridge Builder Kendra Davis.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
affordable housing

Related Content

Small Businesses Face A Difficult Recovery, Many Won't Make It Out

By Jul 6, 2020
PAUL SANCYA / AP

The situation is dire for small businesses. Three out of four have sought federal aid to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic according to a Census Bureau survey. And in May, economists projected that more than 100,000 small businesses shuttered since the pandemic escalated in March.

Urban League Building On Police Reform Outside The City

By Jul 6, 2020
Pixabay.com

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio is launching the Center for Social Justice to monitor police reforms and investigate claims of police misconduct outside of Cincinnati's city limits. The work is expected to launch in mid to late July. The initiative is made possible by a one million dollar grant from J. Phillip and Gail Holloman.

Cincinnati Council Approves Affordable Housing Project For OTR

By May 28, 2020
over the rhine construction
Al Behrman / AP

Cincinnati City Council has approved an incentive package and development agreement for a $50 million project to bring more affordable housing to Over-the-Rhine.