New Strategy To Tackle Area's Affordable Housing Crisis

Hamilton County has at least a 40,000-unit shortage of affordable housing, according to multiple studies. Meanwhile, rent has increased in Cincinnati by 43.6% in the last decade, according to Zillow.

Now LISC of Greater Cincinnati has unveiled a community-wide housing strategy, created by a multi-agency coalition, examining the housing crisis and providing a roadmap for city and county leaders to enact change.

"Housing Our Future" focuses on preserving affordable housing, protecting the county's residents from housing insecurity and changing the systems that compound the problem.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the housing strategy are LISC Executive Director Kristen Baker; and Cohear Bridge Builder Kendra Davis.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: