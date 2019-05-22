New Warship Named In Honor Of Cincinnati

The U.S. Navy is about to commission the latest vessel named after the City of Cincinnati. The USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) is an Independence Class Littoral Combat Ship.

The USS Cincinnati Commissioning Foundation and the Cincinnati Navy League have been holding a series of public events leading up to the ship's commissioning later this fall. If you attended this year's Findlay Market Opening Day parade you probably saw the USS Cincinnati float.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a look at the latest Navy ship named after our city are the commanding officer of the new USS Cincinnati, Commander Kurt Braeckel; Executive Director of the USS Cincinnati Commissioning Foundation, Commander Vincent Scott (@cyberprous), USN (retired); and Cincinnati Councilman David Mann (@dsmann11). Mann, a Navy veteran, took part in the christening of the USS Cincinnati last year in Mobile, Alabama.