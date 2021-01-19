Norwood May Merge 911 Service With Hamilton County

Norwood is on track to close down its 911 service and turn the dispatching duties over to Hamilton County. With the approval of Norwood City Council, the partnership could happen Feb. 1. Hamilton County Communications Director Andy Knapp says the goal is to make the change as smoothly as possible.

"Based on the analysis we've done, we're comfortable we can absorb them with not just the no budget impact, but I don't want to negatively impact the service level that we provide to any of our residents and the responders," Knapp says.

Norwood handles about 22,000 911 calls a year. Knapp tells county commissioners last year, his department handled 249,000. "As you take those metrics… the absorption of that, in our current environment, should not prove to be a challenge whatsoever."

Norwood's 911 center has eight full time employees. Five are being transferred within the city; one so far has applied to work with Hamilton County's dispatch.

County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says she's excited about the merger.

"The city and the county have their own systems, but to bring Norwood in … is a big deal," she says. "I think it'll offer some continuity of service. It's going to save Norwood some money and it's at no expense to the county."

Reading, Symmes Township, Loveland, Amberley Village, Deer Park and Indian Hill all still handle some of their own call-taking or dispatching.