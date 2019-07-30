NPR's Here & Now Will Broadcast From Cincinnati This Week

CINCINNATI IN THE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK!

Here & Now, the weekday afternoon news magazine from NPR and WBUR in Boston, is coming to Cincinnati for two days of broadcasts and to talk with residents and newsmakers before and after President Trump's visit.

91.7 WVXU is proud to welcome Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson and producer Chris Bentley to our studios for their Thursday and Friday broadcasts. Here & Now normally airs Monday through Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m., but because of their interest in the local perspective on the President's rally plus other stories and guests, including our Ann Thompson, we will also carry Here & Now this Friday from 2 – 4 p.m.

Science Friday fans, fear not! We will bring you Ira Flatow and all the science stories and interviews you enjoy this Friday from 7-9 p.m. and will return to our regular schedule next Friday.

We're excited to have the ears of the nation tuned to Greater Cincinnati this week and to welcome Here & Now to Cincinnati Public Radio. We hope you'll listen all week on 91.7, 88.5, wvxu.org, on our mobile app or your smart speakers.