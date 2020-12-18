Related Program: 
From Observation Wheels To Meat Parades: This Week's Top Stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

WVXU reporters Jolene Almandarez and Cory Sharber on plans to make permanent the outdoor dining options in Over-the-Rhine and the objections of a neighborhood council; plus, Cincinnati Public Schools' new anti-racism policy adopted by the board of education.

Cincinnati Enquirer state government reporter Jessie Balmert talks about a new Stand Your Ground gun law and FC Cincinnati's big state dollar allocation for its West End stadium.

Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Scott Wartman joins us to discuss the latest information on the dueling observation wheels in Cincinnati and Newport.

Business Courier reporter Tom Demeropolis is here to talk about progress on the dueling music venues in Cincinnati and Newport.

And local historian and blogger Greg Handed discusses the 1850 Christmas meat parade in Cincinnati.

