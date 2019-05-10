Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Odes To Codes

By editor 32 minutes ago
  • <em>Ask Me Another</em>'s house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game alongside Ophira Eisenberg at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game alongside Ophira Eisenberg at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

Contestants get crackin' in this music parody where song lyrics have been changed to different types of code.

Heard on Taylor Schilling: Orange Is The New Clown.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.