Ohio Children's Advocates Caution Lawmakers Against Budget Cuts

Advocates say Ohio's children need more than what they’re getting from Gov. Mike DeWine’s first budget, but they’re praising what they see so far. The advocates are also cautioning lawmakers who may decide to cut the budget based on forecasts of economic growth.

Fifteen children’s advocacy organizations put together what they’ve called a children’s budget agenda, building off the money in DeWine’s budget for children services, home visits, lead paint abatement and other children’s initiatives.

Tracy Najera with the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio says lawmakers need to consider the future if they plan to make cuts to these programs.

“We all owe it to our children. Others took care of us, generations ago. And they set the groundwork. It’s our turn now to do the same,” Najera said.

The Ohio Children’s Budget coalition also wants more money for anti-hunger programs, an increase in eligibility for public child care, paid family leave, changes to the earned income tax credit and outreach efforts to make sure the U.S. Census count next year is accurate.

