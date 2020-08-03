Ohio Democrats Hear Biden, Harris At "Virtual" State Convention

A little over two weeks before the Democratic National Convention meets mostly virtually, Ohio Democrats held their own virtual convention this weekend – hearing presentations from the party’s likely nominee and the woman who may be his running mate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke on a pre-recording, saying Ohio feels like home to him.

And with polls showing Ohio is a toss up, Biden says it’s not enough to go after President Trump for his response to the pandemic and to the struggling economy and to racial unrest – in which he’s played a role.

“This election is about making our country and our own case for our country," Biden said.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) did a live Q&A during the event. She’s considered a front runner for Biden’s vice presidential pick. Biden is expected to announce that choice this week.

An estimated 7,000 people viewed the convention, which is a fundraiser for the party.

