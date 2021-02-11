Ohio Is Finding More Cases Of Fraud In Its Unemployment Processing System

Some of the more than140,000 Ohioans who have recently filed for unemployment may not be getting their checks soon due to another problem with fraud in the system for processing those claims.

Many claims have been put on hold while the state investigates why there’s a 200% spike in claims from one week to the next. Gov. Mike DeWine says fraud is to blame and Ohio is not alone.

“Well everyone is having this problem. We have international gangsters. Let’s call them what they are. They are international gangsters who are moving in and preying on the system," DeWine says.

The state has uncovered fraudulent cases while processing federal pandemic unemployment claims. And one of the main reasons is Ohio’s system is not connected with the cloud and cannot easily process federal data. The state has called a private company in to help.

