Ohio Is Getting New Child Support Payment Cards

Ohio's Child Support payment system is changing. Participants will get letters early next month outlining the change from e-QuickPay Mastercards to smiONE Visa cards.

Hamilton County Job and Family Services says if you don't receive a letter by June 15, you should contact your child support office to make sure your contact information is up to date.

New cards will be issued prior to July 1. Existing cards shouldn't be discarded until after then, and after the balance is spent down to $0. Money can't be transferred from the old card to the new card.

"We don’t want anyone to lose money in this transition," says JFS Director Moira Weir in a statement. "It is extremely important you do not throw the e-QuickPay card away until after July 1 and the balance is at $0.

"If you have any doubt about whether we have your current contact information, please visit the child support portal, ChildSupport.Ohio.gov, or call Hamilton County Job and Family Services at (513) 946-SETS (7387) to verify or update your mailing address," Weir says.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the contract with e-QuickPay expires at the end of June and the new contract with smiONE will be $3 million cheaper. The new cards also offer expanded benefits.

Clermont County Child Support lists the following as benefits of the new cards: