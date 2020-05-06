Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Local Businesses Discuss Reopening Economy

By 1 hour ago
  • mike dewine
    Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urges critics of the state government's pandemic response to address their anger at him. This comes after protesters showed up outside the home of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

This week, as the state begins a phased reopening, total coronavirus cases in Ohio hit 20,969, including probable cases, as of Tuesday. That's an increase of 495 since Monday. Gov. DeWine joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the latest numbers and how he is reopening the state.

We are also joined by local business owners to talk about how they're handling the reopening. Core Clay Owner and Brew House Co-Owner Laura Davis discusses her plans to reopen her clay studio and retail space and why she is not ready to reopen her restaurant.

Sew Valley Co-Founder and CEO Rosie Kovacs and Hemmer Design Founder and Creative Director Jessica Hemmer talk about teaming up to produce masks for businesses and non-profits in need.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

