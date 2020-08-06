Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he has come back positive for COVID-19 after taking a test Thursday.



DeWine was tested in order to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. DeWine is returning to quarantine at his home in Cedarville.

The governor has no symptoms at this time, his office reports. His wife Fran DeWine will also be tested.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took a COVID-19 test and tested negative.

Trump had planned to visit a Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Sandusky County on Thursday before going to a fundraiser in Bratenahl. The visit intended to focus on the Trump administration's trade policies.



As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days.— Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

At his most recent coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, DeWine was asked if he had concerns about Trump holding a fundraiser during the pandemic.

“I’m always concerned any time anybody gets together,” DeWine said. “If that is an inside event – I don't even know if it's an inside event or an outside event. I think it's the Shoreby Club. I just don't know. We always would worry, but I’m, you know, going to assume they’re taking very, very, very good precautions.”

DeWine had postponed his usual Thursday press briefing to Friday in order to meet Trump. It's not clear yet if that briefing will still happen.



In a statement, Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper said he is "saddened" to hear of DeWine's positive test.

"We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone," Pepper wrote. "As fellow Ohioans, we stand with and support our governor and his family at this time.”

DeWine is the second U.S. governor to test positive for the coronavirus, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his illness in July.

As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reports 96,305 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. A total of 3,596 people have died, while just over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized.

This article will be updated with more information as the story develops.

