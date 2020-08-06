Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For COVID-19

By 54 minutes ago
  • Jay LaPrete / AP
Originally published on August 6, 2020 1:49 pm

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he has come back positive for COVID-19 after taking a test Thursday.

DeWine was tested in order to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. DeWine is returning to quarantine at his home in Cedarville. 

The governor has no symptoms at this time, his office reports. His wife Fran DeWine will also be tested.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took a COVID-19 test and tested negative. 

Trump had planned to visit a Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Sandusky County on Thursday before going to a fundraiser in Bratenahl. The visit intended to focus on the Trump administration's trade policies.

At his most recent coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, DeWine was asked if he had concerns about Trump holding a fundraiser during the pandemic.

“I’m always concerned any time anybody gets together,” DeWine said. “If that is an inside event – I don't even know if it's an inside event or an outside event. I think it's the Shoreby Club. I just don't know. We always would worry, but I’m, you know, going to assume they’re taking very, very, very good precautions.”

DeWine had postponed his usual Thursday press briefing to Friday in order to meet Trump. It's not clear yet if that briefing will still happen.

In a statement, Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper said he is "saddened" to hear of DeWine's positive test.

"We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone," Pepper wrote. "As fellow Ohioans, we stand with and support our governor and his family at this time.”

DeWine is the second U.S. governor to test positive for the coronavirus, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his illness in July.

As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reports 96,305 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. A total of 3,596 people have died, while just over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized.

This article will be updated with more information as the story develops.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
coronavirus
COVID-19
newsletter

Related Content

As Schools Reopen, Hamilton County Monitoring COVID Numbers

By Aug 5, 2020
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Hamilton County officials said Wednesday the COVID-19 metrics they're monitoring continue to decline, including positive cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions.

But they warn residents should not let down their guard.

Broadway In Cincinnati Reshuffles Remainder Of 2020 Season

By 22 hours ago
pretty woman the musical
Morris Mac Matzen / Broadway Across America

Broadway Across Cincinnati is rescheduling the remainder of its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shows Pretty Woman: The Musical and My Fair Lady have both been moved to summer 2021. 

In Reversal, CPS Moves To Distance Learning For First 5 Weeks Of 2020 School Year

By Aug 3, 2020
online learning
Pixabay

The Cincinnati Public School Board on Monday reversed course on its reopening plans for fall. The district will now start the 2020 school year fully remote, instead of with the blended learning model it decided on in late June. 