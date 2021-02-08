Ohio To Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility At 65 And Older

By 24 minutes ago
  • Crown Pointe Care Center resident Rebecca Meeker, left, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kate Latta, PharmD, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Meeker was the first long-term care patient in Ohio to receive a vaccine.
    Crown Pointe Care Center resident Rebecca Meeker, left, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kate Latta, PharmD, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Meeker was the first long-term care patient in Ohio to receive a vaccine.
    Jay LaPrete / Associated Press
Originally published on February 8, 2021 8:52 am

Drug companies are about to start sending more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Ohio. But even with more shots available, Gov. Mike DeWine says the state will hold eligibility at 65 years and older starting this week.

DeWine says the state will keep the window of eligibility at 65 in order to vaccinate the 2.2 million people in what's known as "Group 1B."

The group includes more than 300,000 teachers and school staff, causing criticism that younger teachers are getting the vaccine ahead of more vulnerable age groups. DeWine says it's a valid argument.

"It's choices. It's a balance. It's trying to figure out how we protect our elderly but at the same time get our kids back in school," DeWine says.

The governor says they're still committing about 100,000 doses a week for seniors and diverting the rest to teachers just for the month of February.

The state has been receiving 146,200 doses of the vaccine every week. Starting this week, Moderna will increase its portion from 73,200 to 105,600, bringing the state's total amount of vaccine to 178,600 a week. DeWine says Pfizer plans to increase its federal supply by 40% by mid-February.

Copyright 2021 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID vaccine
newsletter

Related Content

More Than 4,000 Kentuckians Have Now Died Of COVID-19

By Feb 7, 2021
coronavirus
Ohio State University

Kentucky has surpassed another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday Gov. Andy Beshear reported the state's death toll from COVID-19 has now reached more than 4,000 people. Beshear reported 49 new deaths, bringing total deaths to 4,020. 

Health Gap Study Outlines COVID-19 Disparities

By Feb 5, 2021
Courtesy of the Health Gap

The Center for Closing the Health Gap is out with the results of a study on the effects of COVID-19 on Black and Brown communities. CEO Renee Mahaffey Harris says the key takeaway is that marginalized communities want and need transparency.

School Staff In Hamilton County To Receive COVID Vaccine Next Week

By Feb 3, 2021
NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

More vaccinations are headed to Hamilton County next week.

Staff members across Hamilton County schools will be sticking out their arms next week to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said they will be the first essential workers outside of health care workers and first responders to receive the vaccine.